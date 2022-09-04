Main Street Waterloo offers to give you a Taste of Loo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Downtown Waterloo's Taste of Loo is back this week with sweet and spicy specials.
12 participating downtown eateries will be serving up dishes to the public through September 11. Whether you're wanting to try something sweet, something spicy, or a little bit of both, it's likely you'll find it during Taste of Loo.
Each location will showcase a menu item that features either a spicy, sweet, or sweet and spicy item that you can then vote on to help determine the 2022 taste of Loo winner. By voting for your favorite dish, you'll be entered into daily drawings for prizes from the businesses.
A full list of participating businesses can be found here. You can also call Main Street Waterloo at 319-291-2038 for more information.
The event is free, requires no tickets, and will take place during the participating eateries normal business hours.