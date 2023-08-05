Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation Hosts second annual golf tournament

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) - Co-workers of Lorena Schulte and Robert Mcfarland haven't forgotten the kindness and loved they shared with people during their lives up until they were both murdered during an attempted prison escape at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March 2021.
The Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation honored and remembered both of them Saturday in Anamosa with their second annual golf tournament at Fawn Creek Country Club. A time to reflect on their lives and raise money for their foundation.
The foundation was created shortly after their deaths by their co-workers after people began giving them donations to help out their families. Now it's used to give out up to $1,000 scholarships to eligible high school students across Iowa that are interested in studying in either nursing or criminal justice.
Co-workers of Lorena and Robert say the scholarship is a reflection of them meant to teach and help others. As well as go above and beyond to make them feel welcomed.
The foundation helped give out 12 scholarships in 2022 and are hoping to be able to give more out in 2023. The scholarships are given out at random to students based on essays submitted to the foundation explaining what kind of positive impact that they've made in their community through volunteer work and community service.
Officers with the Waterloo Police Department participated in Saturday's golf tournament.
The foundation is a 501(c)3. Anyone interested in donating to the foundation can contact them through email at LorenaSchulte_RobertMcFarlandScholarshipFoundation@outlook.com