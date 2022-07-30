Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Foundation hosts golf tournament

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) - The community of Anamosa came out in support on Saturday for a local foundation's first annual golf tournament, in honor of two former Anamosa State Penitentiary workers who were killed by two inmates during a prison escape in March 2021.
The Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation also hosted a live and silent auction, and ribeye steak sandwich dinner at the Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa.
Items auctioned off included tickets to the Grand Ole Opry, Zach Johnson memorabilia, and a die case replica of the ASP K9 vehicle.
The event was held to raise money for the staff of the Iowa Department of Corrections and their families. Tammy Moore, who works at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as a warden's assistant says the event wouldn't have been possible without help and support from the community.
"It takes a village, and this has definitely taken a village." Moore said. "The Iowa Department of Corrections, the town of Anamosa, and really the state of Iowa has just kind of wrapped their arms around us and embraced us."
Each year, the foundation will give out two, $500 scholarships to Iowa high school students. One to a student that's studying in the field of medicine, and a second to one who's studying in the field of law enforcement or corrections.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the scholarship can do so by contacting LorenaSchulte_RobertMcFarlandScholarshipFoundation@outlook.com