Local Summer Meal Programs Address Child Hunger

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Summer meal programs offer a stopgap for many Iowa families.
This summer, local school districts and food banks say there is a great need for free, healthy, and consistent meals.
Over 59% of students across Waterloo Community Schools receive meals through SNAP benefits.
Several years ago some students would have to pay for school lunches; however, with the increased need Food Service Manager Heather Rickert said that is no longer the case.
"Now, every child in the district is allowed to eat breakfast and lunch for free during the school year."
Rickert said it's important to offer those free meals in the summer months as well.
"We feel that there is a good need out there," Rickert said. "We can step in and make a difference and that's what we are hoping for."
The district will offer several meal sites throughout the summer months.
Meals will be available at First Baptist Church June 19th through July 7th. Breakfast is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will also be available from 11:30 a.m. to noon. No meals will be offered on July 3rd and 4th.
Kingsley Elementary will also be a site for free meals June 26th through August 11th. Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will also be available from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Again meals will not be available July 3rd and 4th.
Cunningham and Kittrell Elementary will serve as sites for free meals later in the summer.
Meals are available for children 1-18, and are to be eaten on site.
The district looks to provide over 1000 meals a day.
If you are looking for additional meals, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank encourages the community to utilize their services.
Executive Director Barbra Prather said, the food bank recently changed their distribution model so families can come to the pantry twice a month.
"We serve an average of 1000 children and on average everyday," Prather said. "We provide about 800 meals and snacks to 14 different sights."
For more information you can click here.