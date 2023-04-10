Local sexual assault resource center reacts to Bird's pause on Plan-B

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Over the weekend, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced a pause on emergency contraception and abortion pills for sexual assault victims. The state has decades of past history covering the medication under former Attorney General Tom Miller.
New Attorney General Brenna Bird has stated in the past she was auditing and reviewing past policies. The office sending a statement to the newsroom, saying the pause is a part of her audit of services:
"While not required by Iowa law, the victim compensation fund has previously paid for Plan B and abortions. As a part of her top-down, bottom-up audit of victim assistance, Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds. Until that review is complete, payment of these pending claims will be delayed."-- Alyssa Brouillet, Press Secretary for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
The Riverview Center located in downtown Waterloo is concerned the decision could have a negative impact for victims. The center offers free support for survivors across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. Executive Director Gwen Bramlet-Hecker says the move will add stress to survivors, who are already going through a stressful time.
"It is difficult to to understand in that this is contraceptive medication, it's not an abortion and it is something that would prevent a pregnancy from occurring from an assault and I really believe in my heart of hearts that the vast majority of Iowans would not want to require someone who has experienced sexual violence of any sort sexual assault or sexual abuse to allow a pregnancy to occur," she said.
One of the center's greatest concerns are the young children who may be effected.
"We have supported multiple times, survivors of sexual abuse, who were pregnant, who were as young as 10 and a half," she describes, adding, "The trauma that survivors carry with them after an assault is at a magnitude that most people can't understand if they've not experienced it," adding, "to then add to it the stress of knowing they could have prevented becoming pregnant, having to live with the question mark of whether they will become pregnant and then having to deal with the repercussions of becoming pregnant after an assault-- that is a lot for a victim to manage."
Some insurance companies do provide assistance and coverage for Plan-B contraceptives after assaults, but as Bramlet-Hecker explains, it's hard on the survivors.
"Once somebody has to reach out and you know, get in touch with their insurance company-- they lose control of their story. So now they're forced to tell people things about their experiences that they may not be ready to tell."
Bramlet-Hecker acknowledges Attorney General Bird's past with supporting victims, and she hopes, they'll reach out to survivors and keep them in mind when making a final decision.
"Even just one step away, you kind of really lose a sense of just how drastic that panic and that trauma can be in someone's lives," adding, "make sure there are survivor voices being considered when these decisions are being made."
Bird is signed onto several lawsuits across the country concerning abortion pills. but the office has given no indication that this decision and those other lawsuits are related.