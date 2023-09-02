Local hospital welcomes facility dogs to care team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will soon welcome some uniquely qualified employees.
Nacho and Corrin are the first four-legged staff members to join the Child Life Specialist team.
Child Life Specialist Manager Racheal Niensteadt said it's been the hospital's dream to have facility dogs on the care team.
"They are an added maybe, say, power tool to our child life specialist toolkit," Niensteadt said.
The 'Wags & Waves' program will allow both Nacho and Corrin to actively participate in patient care.
"The dogs just have a way of opening up that conversation," said Child Life Specialist Aly Humphrey. "They are able to provide a layer of unconditional love that sometimes humans can't."
Facility Dog Handler and Child Life Specialist Emily Bradley said the pups have one-more step to take before they care for patients.
"We are going to be working with our Ortho Clinic later in the week to get Nacho comfortable with the cast saw," Bradley said. "He will soon provide support during cast removals at the clinic."
The dogs will start interacting with patients in the next couple weeks.