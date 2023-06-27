List of firework events in the KWWL viewing area

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the 4th of July season upon us, several firework shows are taking place across the KWWL viewing area. Here's a list of upcoming firework events in the area.
JULY 1:
Iowa City: Summer of the Arts: 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Click here for more info.
Waterloo: Mayors Fireworks: 10:00 p.m. See below for more info.
July 3:
Dubuque: 37th Fireworks & Air Show: Fireworks begin at dusk. Click here for more info.
Dyersville: 3rd of July Celebration and Fireworks: Fireworks begin at dusk or around 10:00 p.m. Click here or view below for more info.
Shell Rock: Fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m. View below for more info.
July 4:
Waterloo: Fireworks will take place after the Waterloo Bucks game at Riverfront Stadium around 9:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Cedar Rapids : Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival: Fireworks begin at dusk. Click here for more info.
Coralville: Fireworks at S.T. Morrison Park: Takes place at 9:45 p.m. Click here for more info.
Independence: Fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River: Takes place at 10:00 p.m. Click here for more info.
Reinbeck: Fireworks and Lantern Launch: 10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Click here for more info.