...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

List of firework events in the KWWL viewing area

By Courtney Wiggins

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the 4th of July season upon us, several firework shows are taking place across the KWWL viewing area. Here's a list of upcoming firework events in the area.

JULY 1:

Iowa City: Summer of the Arts: 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Click here for more info.

Waterloo: Mayors Fireworks: 10:00 p.m. See below for more info.

July 3:

Dubuque: 37th Fireworks & Air Show: Fireworks begin at dusk. Click here for more info.

Dyersville: 3rd of July Celebration and Fireworks: Fireworks begin at dusk or around 10:00 p.m. Click here or view below for more info.

Shell Rock: Fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m. View below for more info.

July 4:

Waterloo: Fireworks will take place after the Waterloo Bucks game at Riverfront Stadium around 9:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Cedar Rapids : Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival: Fireworks begin at dusk. Click here for more info.

Coralville: Fireworks at S.T. Morrison Park: Takes place at 9:45 p.m. Click here for more info.

Independence: Fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River: Takes place at 10:00 p.m. Click here for more info.

Reinbeck: Fireworks and Lantern Launch: 10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Click here for more info.

