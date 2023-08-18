 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Alert

List of cooling centers in eastern Iowa

Heat Wave
Jasmine Aquino

EASTERN IOWA (KWWL) -- With several days projected between 90-100 degrees throughout the next week, find a list of cooling centers in a city near you.

DUBUQUE: 

  • Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center Lobby
    • Monday - Wednesday, 6:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. 
  • Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. 
    • Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
    • Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. 
    • Monday –Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd
    • Sunday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St
    • Daily, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Dubuque Ice Arena 
    • Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
    • Monday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

WATERLOO:

  • Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army, 89 Franklin Street: Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Open Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CEDAR FALLS:

  • Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main Street: Open Monday –Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available. 
  • The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 West Seerley Boulevard: Open Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.  Air-conditioning, drinking fountain, and wi-fi available.
  • Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road: Open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available. 
  • Cedar Falls Public Safety- Training Room, 4600 South Main Street: Open 24/7. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available.

MARION:

  • Marion Public Library, 1101 6th Avenue: Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

  • Thomas Park Safe Room, 343 Marion Boulevard: Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.                                                  

  • Lowe Park Arts & Environment Center, 4500 N. 10th Street: Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Marion City Hall Lobby, 1225 6th Avenue: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Marion Police Department Lobby, 6315 Highway 151: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This list will be updated as more centers are added.