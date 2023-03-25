Linn-Mar's "10th Street Edition" Wins 2023 Show Choir Nationals

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KWWL) - Linn-Mar High School's show choir is returning to Iowa a champion.
10th Street Edition went down to Nashville this week to compete in the 2023 Show Choir Nationals. After ending the day Friday in first place heading into the finals. The group did what it had done in every other competition they competed in this season. Take home first place.
The choir also brought home plenty of group and individual hardware. Winning for best vocals, best choreography, and best band. While Tejas Gururaja and Grant Galloway won outstanding male soloist in the preliminary and finals round.
Kyra Kanz was awarded outstanding female soloist in the finals. Gururaja also won for outstanding male performer in the finals.
