Linn-Mar show choir "10th Street Edition" favored to win national title

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) – An eastern Iowa show choir is looking to make it big. The 10th Street Edition at Linn-Mar is headed to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for the Show Choir Nationals later in March.
The group has placed first in every competition they’ve competed in this season. Their performance gets its inspiration from the 1979 song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band, including a student playing the iconic fiddle part.
The students get connected to the story, and each other in the process.
"We spend so much time here together, learning it all that it never really comes to challenge by the time we perform," a student in 10th Street Edition said, another one adding, "like something that came with that it's just like, not focusing on like the whole competition part of it, but more as working together as a team and building a stronger connection."
"They're really dedicated, it's fun to see them attached to something that's really creative and artistic and work really hard to make something like that better,” said Trent Buglewicz, a choir teacher at Linn-Mar and director of 10th Street Edition. “You just get to see these teenagers kind of come alive in the performance and in the competition setting and that's a lot of fun."
The performance follows the life of a dead violinist/fiddle player who travels through time on a train to the underworld. He’s given the chance to battle the devil in a competition, just like in the song.
"It's been wonderful to see the process of my colleagues and how they think through certain decisions and how they make a story change with every rehearsal, and how they just make it like an audience or an impactful audience performance,” said Jack Jorgensen, another choir teacher at Linn-Mar and director of the Hi-Style show choir.
10th Street Edition is one of 11 mixed groups competing March 24th. According to showchoir.com, 10th Street Edition is currently favored to win it all at the national competition.