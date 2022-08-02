Linn-Mar Community School issues statement on recent cybersecurity breach

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn-Mar Community School District has sent a statement to families addressing recent cybersecurity issues.
The statement said that the school had been experiencing technical difficulties with their computer systems.
"We are working diligently with third-party specialists to investigate the source of this disruption, assess its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible", the school said in the statement.
The school said that they're keeping visitors to a minimum until further notice. Select daycare and activities will be allowed for the time being as well.
The school says that the phone and network systems are down, but online registration is still up.
Linn-Mar is actively working to find out the cause of the breaches.