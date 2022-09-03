Linn County inmate absent from custody

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -Authorities at the Linn County Correctional Center believe an inmate has either escaped or is currently absent from custody as of Saturday night.
Trevor Lee Nortmann was released on a court ordered furlough earlier in the day and was set to return by 6:30 p.m. As of 11 p.m., he hasn't returned to the jail.
He's described as 6'3'' and is 240 pounds, and is currently awaiting trial for third-degree burglary.
Anyone with any information regarding Nortmann's whereabouts is asked to contact either the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 319-892-6100. Or call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.