Limited staffing forces The Falls Aquatic Center to move up end of the season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The last day of summer fun at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls will come slightly earlier than usual due to limited staffing.
The city announced the pool will be closing for the season on August 14 at 8:00 p.m. The annual Doggie Dip will still take place on August 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Falls must have 16 lifeguards per day to meet state requirements for staffing levels. However, the city explained, with seasonal employees departing for school activities, there would not be enough staff to meet that ratio past the closure date.
Indoor swimming opportunities will be available at Peet Junior High School from August 16 to August 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. as the facility requires lower staffing numbers to remain open. Swimming passes will be valid. Daily entries will also be accepted at $5.00 for adults (18+) and youth (3-17) while infants and toddlers (0-2) will be $3.00.
Due to the size of the pool, the number of patrons will be capped at 100.
In 2021, the Falls Aquatic Center closed for the season on August 23, just nine days later than this year's closing date. City officials said they would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.