Lawsuit filed against Buchanan County, former deputy

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) A woman is suing Buchanan County and a former sheriff's deputy after he tried to bribe her at a traffic stop.
Former deputy Klint Bentley already plead guilty to misdemeanor misconduct in office. According to the suit, Bentley pulled the woman over last February near Hazleton. He claimed she was speeding- before removing his body camera and requesting she show him her breasts to get out of a ticket. The woman allegedly secretly recorded the conversation on her phone, leading to his arrest. His 350 day jail sentence was suspended to 15 days.
The lawsuit claims the woman was "petrified," stating, she "had no reason to believe he would stop short of raping or even killing her."
It also describes Bentley as relentless in his request, stating, she was "concerned that Bentley would not take no for an answer if she refused his repeated requests to see her boobs and/or other intimate body parts."
The woman allegedly promised to text Bentley nude photos if he let her go- to which he agreed. The lawsuit then attaches a screenshot of messages, allegedly between the woman and Bentley.
The woman never sent photos. However, Bentley allegedly did send her explicit photos.
Cedar Rapids attorney Dave O'Brien alleges Bentley had a history of being inappropriate with women he pulled over. The case is requesting a jury trial.