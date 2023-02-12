Law enforcement stepping up patrols for Super Bowl weekend

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- There will be a lot of parties at houses and gatherings at bars or restaurants to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night. There will also be more police officers out on the roads across Iowa.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state to step up patrols for the weekend and crack down on drunk driving. They want to make sure everyone makes it home safely.
If you plan to celebrate during the Super Bowl, celebrate responsibly by arranging a sober ride home. Authorities said your sober designated driver is your team's MVP, like Patrick Mahomes is to the Chiefs and NFL this season.
"Our mission is to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Iowa's Roadways. We know risky behavior, like driving impaired, increases the chances of those outcomes," Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Brett Tjepke said. "Our law enforcement partners across the state will look for impaired drivers and won't hesitate to get drunk drivers off the road. We all spend so much time planning what we're bringing to the party and for a sober ride home."
If you are hosting a party, the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau said it is important to take care of your guests. They recommend serving food and non-alcoholic beverages and stopping doing alcohol at the end of the third quarter. Taking keys from anyone with too much to drink is also a good idea.
In 2021, authorities arrested more than 13,700 drivers for OWI in Iowa. The average cost of an OWI is $5,000 when you factor in fines, fees, and insurance increases, which is the same price as the average cost of a Super Bowl Ticket, just a lot less fun.