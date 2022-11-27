Law Enforcement investigating body found near burnt vehicle in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities are investigating a body found near a burnt car in Decatur County.
Decatur County Sheriff's Deputies made the grim discovery on Saturday afternoon. They found it in a field roughly 3 or 4 miles east of Leon in South Central Iowa.
Authorities have not been able to identify either the victim or the vehicle. As of now, investigators do not suspect any nefarious activity.
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office has reached out to surrounding law enforcement agencies to see if they have any missing person cases that could be related.
The case is still under investigation, and investigators are still waiting to get autopsy results.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are assisting the Decatur County Sheriff's Office with the case.
Investigators said they would release more details when they can.