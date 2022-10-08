Law enforcement asking for public's help in finding person of interest in Bellevue homicide

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities are asking the public to help track down a person of interest in a Bellevue homicide.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Mississippi Ridge Kennels on Highway 52 in Bellevue around 7:50 on Saturday morning. They found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from what they believe is a gunshot wound.
Authorities are asking the public to help them locate Christopher Prichard, a person of interest in the case. Prichard is described as a white man, about 5’07” and weighs about 145 pounds. Authorities did not give a description of clothes he may be wearing or vehicle he may be driving.
If you see Prichard, you are asked to be cautious, not approach him and alert law enforcement. You should call 911, the Jackson County Dispatch Center (563)-652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio (319)-396-4414.
Several agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department, Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, US Fish and Wildlife and the Jackson County Conservation are actively working on this investigation.