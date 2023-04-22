Law enforcement agencies partipate in National Drug Take Back Day

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration's annual drug take back day event.
Cedar Falls Public Safety is one of many law enforcement agencies that collected old medications or prescription drugs on Saturday. They also collected old and unused tablets, capsules and patches.
Cedar Falls Police Chief Mark Howard said it is important to dispose of medications adequately.
"It creates the opportunity for something bad to happen," Howard said. "We have, at times, substances show up in schools, we've had burglaries committed simply for the search of narcotics in medicine cabinets, so it's inviting to keep that kind of stuff in your home."
The DEA initially launched Take Back Day in 2010, and the campaign has brought in 8,318 tons of prescription drugs nationally since its inception. Cedar Falls Public Safety typically collects around 172 pounds every take back day. The department's prescription drug drop box is always available 24/7 at the front entrance of the public safety building.
The point of Take Back Day is to build awareness.
"It can be dangerous for any family to keep old medications or any opioids pain medicine within the house," Howard said. "This allows them just to get rid of it and dispose of it safely, not dumping it out or throwing it in the trash."
In Dubuque, the Dubuque and Asbury Police Departments teamed up on Saturday to collect old and unused prescription medications. They collected 297.8 pounds of prescription, non-prescription, vitamins, herbals, supplements, syringes, and other items. They also gathered 54.6 pounds of sharp objects.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has a Prescription Drop Box in the front lobby of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 770 Iowa Street. Between November 2022 and this month, authorities collected 98.62 pounds of prescription medication and 34.31 pounds of non-prescription medicines from that drop box.
The items collected in Dubuque will be incinerated at a later date.