Lark Brewing in Cedar Falls unveils limited time beer for Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - There's a new beverage available for purchase at Lark Brewing in Cedar Falls, and it's all to help out the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office is hosting the upcoming United States Police Canine Association Narcotics Detection Trials in March. To help out raising money for the event, the two teamed up to release the "Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale" beer Saturday.
Partial proceeds raised from the sales of the limited edition beer will be donated to the Sheriff's Office to help cover costs of hosting responsibilities at the trials.
During the fundraiser Saturday, Black Hawk County K9 patches were available for purchase as well for a $10 and $5 donation. All donors received a "Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale" 11x14 poster too.
The USPCA is the oldest and largest police K9 organization in the country. They've been training and certifying police dogs since 1971. Across a number of areas including general patrol dog use, tracking, protection, narcotic detection, explosive detection, arson, fish and game, and search and rescue.
The USPCA takes in all kinds of dog breeds. From German Shepards and Retrievers. To Belgian Malinois and Bloodhounds. You can learn more about the association by clicking HERE.
The trials are expected to see between 70 and 100 dog teams from across the state of Iowa to attend. The USPCA Narcotics Detection Trials run March 26-28.