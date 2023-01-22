Labor union votes to ratify new Ingredion contract, 175-day strike ends

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - After 175 days, more than 120 BCTGM 100G union members with Ingredion Inc. in Cedar Rapids will be going back to work.
The members voting Sunday to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement between the two sides. Ending a strike that had been going on since August 1.
Union members had been fighting to get a fairer agreement. That would protect seniority rights, maintain benefits and work rules, safeguard work hours, and provide an increase in wages.
BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said he couldn't be prouder of the fight shown by members. Refusing to back down during the strike.
“I am proud of the tenacity of our striking members at Ingredion and commend the union negotiating committee for their rock-solid commitment to achieving a fair and just contract for the members of Local 100G." Shelton said. "The members went out as one, stood strong as one, and will all come back as one.”
Shelton also said the process had been a long and difficult fight for all striking members and their families. But that with each new day on that picket line, they grew in strength, courage and determination.