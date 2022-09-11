La Porte City Golf Club purchased, will remain open

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The La Porte City Golf Club has been purchased and will remain open. The nine hole golf course posted the news on Facebook Saturday afternoon.
The course was slated to shut down after business hours on Sunday. Earlier this month, the owner announced plans to close the nine hole golf course, citing several factors.
At the time, the owner said they were open to keeping the course open, but there were no options that made sense.
In the last two weeks, the community has rallied to propose solutions and work to keep the course open.
"Congratulations to everyone that has put the time in to see this through for the community," the golf course said on Saturday. "To the fantastic people of Laporte, enjoy the course for many more years to come!"