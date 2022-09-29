Kurt and Brenda Warner to serve as VIP's of UNI's Homecoming Parade

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Kurt and Brenda Warner will return to Cedar Falls to serve as VIP's at the University of Northern Iowa's Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 8, the University confirmed with KWWL on Thursday.
According to a press release from the University, the parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Cedar Falls, running from Ninth and Main down to Second and Main.
“On behalf of the entire UNI community, we are honored that Kurt and Brenda are joining us for Homecoming and other festivities on campus next weekend,” UNI President Mark A. Nook said in the release. “Their inspirational story of love and perseverance has such strong ties to the UNI campus and Cedar Falls. I know Panthers everywhere will welcome them back home with open arms.”
Warner went to Regis High School in Cedar Rapids before getting signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 1998.
Warner was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999, where he led the St. Louis Rams to their first Super Bowl title, in his initial season as the team's quarterback. Warner was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
The 2021 film "American Underdog" showcases Warner's journey from becoming UNI's Gateway Conference Player of the Year, to working at Hy-Vee, and to being cut from the Green Bay Packers.
UNI's YouTube channel will be livestreaming the Parade, with KWWL's own Sports Director Rick Coleman emceeing the event. Coleman will be joined by UNI Associate Vice President for Alumni Relations, Leslie Prideaux.