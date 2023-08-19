 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...An extended period of dangerously hot conditions with
heat index values between 105 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kids get free haircuts ahead of school year thanks to Los Bravos Boxing Club

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - With the start of a new school year beginning soon for many Iowa students, a Waterloo gym offered to give free haircuts to their community this weekend.

Los Bravos Boxing Club offered their first ever back to school event Saturday. Serving as a non-profit, it was a way for them to give back to their community and for their community to give back to them.

Live music, food, and drinks were provided as barbers helped give around 15 people a fresh new look to start the new year. Free will donations were also accepted with all money raised during the event going towards their boxing gym.

One of the gym's boxing coaches Cesar Bravo says they plan to host another event showcasing their boxers at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on October 14th.

You can follow along on the day-to-day operations of Los Bravos by visiting their Facebook page.

Tags

