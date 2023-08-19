Kids get free haircuts ahead of school year thanks to Los Bravos Boxing Club

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - With the start of a new school year beginning soon for many Iowa students, a Waterloo gym offered to give free haircuts to their community this weekend.
Los Bravos Boxing Club offered their first ever back to school event Saturday. Serving as a non-profit, it was a way for them to give back to their community and for their community to give back to them.
Live music, food, and drinks were provided as barbers helped give around 15 people a fresh new look to start the new year. Free will donations were also accepted with all money raised during the event going towards their boxing gym.
One of the gym's boxing coaches Cesar Bravo says they plan to host another event showcasing their boxers at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on October 14th.
You can follow along on the day-to-day operations of Los Bravos by visiting their Facebook page.