KAUFMAN STRONG: One farm using fall attraction to honor a father and son's life

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) - Growing up on their family's farm, Derek Kaufman has always been around corn. A farmer by trade, Kaufman said it was a job he enjoyed doing with his brother, Andy, and his nephew Beckett.
"Beckett was one of a kind, he was pretty cool and when he would come out to the farm, he was always happy," Derek said, "Andy would come back and help us in the spring and fall, and Beckett was always with him."
However, this planting season, looked very different for Derek. Last year, Derek lost his brother and nine-year-old nephew after a horrific barn collapse in Dike. Derek said he still remembers that day, like it was yesterday.
"They were eating supper with the family and Andy was going to go work on the barn for a little bit and Beckett asked if he could help," Derek said, "the emptiness you felt right away, you just didn't know if it was true."
An incomprehensible tragedy, both Andy and Beckett's death affected the region. Originating from Fairbank, moving to Cedar Falls, and eventually Dike, hundreds of eastern Iowans attended their funerals.
Family friend, Landon Kane, grew up with the Kaufman family, and watched Beckett grow up.
"My dad told me and I was like not him, like why," Landon said, "I'll never know what the Kaufman family went through, but you do feel empty."
After a year of being there for Derek and the family as the grieved, he said he wanted to do something to help fill the emptiness they felt. Owning Red Rock Farms in Oelwein, Landon said his annual 'Fall Fest' celebration, specifically his corn maze, sparked the idea.
"As we were getting ready to be done with fall fest last year, we started brainstorming for this year, and I was like why not just do it in memory of some good people," Landon said.
Thanks to the power of technology, Kane was able to design the corn maze as 'Kaufman Strong'. Inspired by the stickers created in their memory, it featured the family's name and a baseball to remember Beckett's favorite sport.
The maze being a total of four and a half acres, Landon said the tribute became even more special when Derek decided to plant it.
"Derek runs the combine just like I do on his family's farm, I'd sure like to think that they're smiling looking down going, 'dang they do some cool stuff and thanks little brother for planting that for me.'"
Even though you can't see the entire design from the ground, Derek hopes a lot of people can come out and enjoy the maze. He also hopes his brother and nephew feel loved by this tribute and enjoy the view from above.
"It was the coolest but hardest thing I've ever planted," Derek said, "if they can hear me, I love them to death and hope they're enjoying their best life up in heaven."
FALL FEST INFORMATION:
Red Rock Farms Fall Fest begins Saturday September, 16th.
It will be held every weekend until October 30th.
Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $10/person, kids two and under are free.
For more information about Fall Fest, CLICK HERE.