Judge in UI FIJI sex assault case moves case from Johnson to Tama County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A judge has granted a request by lawyers for two former fraternity members and the organization itself facing a civil lawsuit from a female student at the University of Iowa who says she was raped at the fraternity house in September 2020 to move the case out of Johnson County. The case has been moved to Tama County.
In October 2021, Makéna Solberg filed a civil lawsuit against Carson Steffen, Jacob Meloan, and the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity. Solberg and her lawyer are asking for monetary and punitive damages from both men, the local Mu chapter, and Phi Gamma Delta Nationals.
In the lawsuit, she alleges that Steffen and Meloan conspired to rape her at the party on September 4, 2020, photograph it and send those photos to other members of the FIJI fraternity. The lawsuit also says other fraternity members told them to delete the evidence. Solberg's lawyer says she was too intoxicated to give consent. Steffen and Meloan admit to having sex with Solberg but say it was consensual and deny the assault allegations.
In their motion for a change of venue, lawyers for the two former fraternity members and the organization itself cited extensive media coverage of the case that they believe has "prejudiced the defendants." In their motion, they argued Solberg rallied public support and public outrage against the named through online petitions, social media, and media interviews. They also cite the August 2021 protests outside the FIJI house on the University of Iowa campus that caused $200,000 in damage.
"The publicity surrounding Solberg's allegations and this lawsuit has been pervasive and inflammatory, as evidenced by the sampling of newspaper articles and other forms of media coverage attached to this motion," they wrote. "The narrative on social media, online petitions, social media, and other various platforms have given Johnson County residents one side of the story (Solberg's) and significantly prejudiced Defendants."
After hearing arguements on the request for a change of venue in June, District Court Judge Kevin McKeever granted the request to move the case from Johnson County to Tama County on Wednesday.
In his decision, McKeever said because of the serious nature of allegations of sexual assault, coverage of the crimes can cause "heightened emotions in the community," but he said that does not necessarily mean it warrants a change of venue. Most of the time, McKeever said cases get some media coverage. However, it does "not result in any actual prejudice, nor do they create the presumption of prejudice."
However, in this case, given the public outcry over the allegations and media coverage of the story, McKeever said it "created a presumption of prejudice against the Defendants."
"Although the Plaintiff has attempted to show that there is no prejudice, the Court disagrees," McKeever said. "Many of the online postings are far from objective, and contain inflammatory comments which call for violence against the accused as well as destruction of property."
McKeever cited the August 2021 protest and ensuing property damage and examples of media coverage presented by lawyers for the two former fraternity members and the organization itself as a basis for moving the case out of Johnson County.
Iowa City Police arrested Steffen in December 2021 for First Degree Harassment, charged with sending explicit photos of a person without their consent. A judge has issued a no-contact order for Steffen, prohibiting him from contacting Solberg.
Court records show that Iowa City Police officers executed multiple search warrants on FIJI members in September 2020. Police spoke with a student who claimed to have seen explicit photos of Steffen and another man with a female that "didn't look okay." Police obtained Steffen's phone through a search warrant and found an image matching the student's description.
Both Steffen and Meloan have demanded a trial by jury. Steffen has also filed a counter-suit demanding compensatory damages from Solberg.
The case is set to go to trial in November 2024.