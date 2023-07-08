Jesup honors 88-year-old school bus driver at Farmers Day Parade

JESUP, Iowa (KWWL) - Alan Wright has been a staple in the community of Jesup since birth. His parents never forgetting to take him to the Farmers Day celebrations and driving around generations of children as a school bus driver for Jesup Community Schools.
The 88-year-old has been a school bus driver for over 65 years now which his family believes makes him the longest running school bus driver in the entire world. To see if he's a world record holder they've submitted all necessary items to Guinness World Records to recognize the achievement.
In addition to being a possible world record holder, there was another reason to celebrate Alan on Saturday. He's always been seen as the "main guy" for the celebration working all year-round in finding new entertainment to bring to the small community of around 2,500 every Farmers Day to make it a success.
During Saturday's parade, the city made him the Grand Marshal for the event but rather than show up and ride min a typical convertible, Alan decided he wanted to drive down the parade route in his school bus packed with anyone that wanted to ride along.
Alan's family offered t-shirts to the community that said "I Rode Alan's Bus" in Jesup school colors and asked everyone wear them to the parade whether they rode on his bus or not.
Despite his age, Alan says he plans to continue driving the school bus again in the 2023-2024 school year and beyond if at all possible.