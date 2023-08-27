Jazz fills the Cedar Valley air in Seerley Park

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Jazz was in the air Sunday afternoon in Cedar Falls as vendors, musicians, and fans of jazz music filled into Seerley Park for a day of fun, relaxing, and entertaining music.
After registering a crowd of around 250 in 2022, "Jazz in Seerley Park" returned for the second year to Cedar Falls with four different jazz ensembles to give their audience a variety of tastes that jazz has to offer.
Jazz ensembles featured during Sunday's performances included:
- JHQ; A quartet playing a mix of swing and funky grooves.
- Get Up Get Down!; Area band that brings funky soul jazz for you to dance too.
- Sincopa Jubilosa; Showcasing Latin Jazz hits to light your inner fire.
- Christopher's Very Happy Band; Performs the best modern Jazz in Iowa.
Among the vendors at Seerley Park was Metro Records who say community functions like these are what make the Cedar Valley special as it helps people connect with one another through similar interests.
Their owner says he's seen people become fans of jazz music with help of these events. It also can be very good for business. As he puts it, "people hear some great music and then they have it stuck in their head for the next couple days. Then they come on in (to Metro Records) and dig through to try to find something that they heard tonight."
You can learn more about Metro Records and get updates on their daily life by visiting their Facebook page.