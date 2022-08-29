'IT WAS TIME': Denver Community School District welcomes students to brand new middle & high school

DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) - After over a year of construction, the newly build Denver Middle School and High School finally opened its doors to students Monday, August 29th.
First breaking ground in march of 2021, this upgraded school includes a 500 seat auditorium, two gymnasiums, and a 70,000 square foot school building.
According to superintendent, Brad Lauers, the newly built space was much needed.
"One of our goals was to match the qualities of education that our kids are receiving, to the quality of the facilities," Lauers said, "We were experiencing some overcrowding issues and we gained a lot of students over the last several years and it was time."
The new facility filled with collaborative spaces, technology upgrades, and ample seating, the two story building has a cat walk connecting both levels.
KWWL spoke with art teacher, Jodie Victoria, about her favorite feature of her new office. On top of the modern design elements, she has most enjoyed the natural light that beams through the building.
"If you walk into this room, this space is just filled with light, we've got ceiling to floor windows on both sides to let that natural light kind of pass through," Victoria said.
6th grade through 12th grade students will utilize the school and it's 21st century designs. Lauers loves the fresh feel the facility brings and hopes the additions encourage innovation to Cyclones of all ages.
"A lot for spaces meant for small groups to get together and do projects," Lauers said, "That's the way kids learn. That's the way the real world works too you have to work with people and solve those future problems that are going to exist in our world."
Along with minor touch ups, the school's shop will continued to be worked on as the school year gets underway. However, Lauers said nothing major stands in the way of the Cyclones utilizing the new bulding.