Irish pub expecting to be at full capacity for St. Patrick's Day

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - It's Jameson's 17th year celebrating St. Patrick's Day in downtown Waterloo.
The staff has said they have a pretty good idea on how much they needed to order from distributors ahead of time. The pub put in orders for food and drinks over three weeks ago.
Popular menu items for the Irish holiday will include corned beef and cabbage, shepherds pie, as well as green beer.
General Manager Shaylin Girsch said, she expects to reach the restaurants max capacity at 140 people.
"The day of once you open the doors the energy just comes in and it's huge," Girsch said.
However, Girsch said they aren't the only business that benefits from this holiday.
"Everybody benefits from this, as downtown has always benefited from things going on," Girsch said.
The pub's festivities will include live music, face painting, and photo booths.
Kellen O'Cullom will perform in the afternoon, and Crowfoot Rakes will perform in the evening.
Jameson's will open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day.