Iowa wineries benefitting from persistent drought conditions

BALDWIN, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowa is in its 169th week in a row of below average rainfall according to a new report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. However not everyone is suffering from the heat. Where most crops suffer under dry conditions like this, it’s these same conditions that winery owners say make the best grapes.
In their most recent drought report the DNR says four of the state’s five drought regions continue to be under drought watch for the third month in a row.
Despite the rain in July, the precipitation each week has been nowhere near previous averages.
However when most plants are drying up in the heat, grapes flourish. Paul Tabor, owner of Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, says these conditions are ideal for growing grapes.
“When the weather is this dry, and it’s breathy on top of that," Tabor said. "The vines are hardly ever dry so that really really diminishes the load of fungus in the vines and reduces the possibility of any outbreak in the vines.”
He says the vines have deep root systems allowing them to pull water when other plants cant which helps them survive even the driest months.
However Jim Cushman, co-owner of Park Farm Winery near Dubuque says their one concern is exactly what everyone else is hoping for.
“If we can keep it dry for the next four weeks, relatively dry," Cushman said. "A half an inch of rain a week is not going to really make a difference, it would be good for the grass and everything else, but… it stays relatively dry then this is looking like one of the best vintages we’ve had in quite a long time.”
If they stay dry, Cushman said the stress lets more sugar collect in the grapes, bringing better flavor. Tabor shared, during this period if grapes get too much rain they can actually pop before they’re ever picked.
According to DNR hydrologist, Tim Hall, that kind of rain is looking unlikely. Hall says the last three months were in the top ten driest over the last 130 years, and typically these next months are even drier.
However he says he’s optimistic about fall.
“If we can get through August, sort of get through the growing season then the plants start to slow down the water use, Hall said. "People start to slow down their water use. Then the supply side. The demand side of the equation gets better”
Hall shared that climatologists with the national oceanic and atmospheric administration estimate that much of Iowa should see a reduction in drought conditions over the coming months.
You can read the full report here.