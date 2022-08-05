Iowa transitioning to new vaccine strategy for monkeypox

(KWWL) - Iowa Dept. of HHS and local health partners are currently moving towards a vaccination strategy to identify and vaccinate individuals who are at the highest risk for monkeypox. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said on Friday this is in alignment with the CDC's recommendation.
The approach is being called the "individual-directed PEP" or "PEP plus-plus" or "PEP++." Iowa will continue to reserve doses for close contacts with those who have monkeypox and the PEP++ strategy is expected to start very soon.
Iowa currently has a short supply of vaccines. As of Aug. 1, 2,569 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been allocated by Iowa. Also as of Aug. 1, 1,441 doses have been ordered. CDC says Iowa has 12 cases of monkeypox.