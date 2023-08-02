Iowa teen taking steps to increase fairground accessibility

CRESCO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Howard County teen MaKiah Pierce rarely, if ever, misses the Howard County Fair.
She has, after all, attended the Fair ever since she was a baby.
As she navigates life with Cerebral Palsy, MaKiah said it's important to be involved in the community.
Pierce, 17, is now taking big steps, raising money to make her local fairgrounds more accessible and inclusive for everyone.
MaKiah started phase one of her 'Paving The Way' fundraising project last year, raising money to lay about 150 yards of pavement around Wilson Arena.
"That spot that we paved for phase one was very dangerous people could easily trip or get stuck," MaKiah said.
Secretary of Mighty Howard County Fair Tom Barnes said volunteers came out in droves to help pave around the Wilson Arena last year.
"We as the board are here for the community and we can't do it alone," Barnes said. "It is all about small towns and we do take care of ourselves."
This year, MaKiah is doubling down- raising more than $14,000 for phase two.
"The most emotional part for me this fair was when I saw the community came up to help me raise money for phase two at the carving auction, I will never forget that,"MaKiah said.
While this is enough money to start a couple paving projects, the fairgrounds board said it may take sometime.
Barnes said the board has agreed to plans to build a new ADA accessible restroom complex for the grandstands, as well as pave some of the highly traveled pathways.
MaKiah's mom, Rebecca Pierce, said she hopes her daughters efforts inspire others.
"The more accessible we can make the fair, the more accessible we can make the community, the more awareness we can bring, the better off the whole community will be," Rebecca said.
MaKiah is continuing to fundraise for phase two, selling shirts at the O’Henry’s in Cresco.
MaKiah said all the proceeds will go towards making improvements to the Howard County Fairgrounds.