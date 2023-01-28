Iowa Teamsters labor unions overwhelmingly reject Aramark contract offer

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Continues Over Northern Half of Iowa This Evening, Bitter Cold Overnight... Light falling snow and patchy blowing snow will linger into the evening with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through the highway 20 corridor and lesser amounts north and south. Cold air settles in overnight with wind chills dropping to -20 or colder for much of the area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected, with additional accumulations this evening of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph could cause reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&