Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Continues Over Northern Half of Iowa This Evening,
Bitter Cold Overnight...

Light falling snow and patchy blowing snow will linger into the
evening with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through
the highway 20 corridor and lesser amounts north and south.

Cold air settles in overnight with wind chills dropping to -20 or
colder for much of the area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected, with additional accumulations this evening
of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph
could cause reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa Teamsters labor unions overwhelmingly reject Aramark contract offer

teamsters strike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Negotiations are going back to the negotiating table between Aramark Uniform Services and Teamsters unions across five Midwestern states. The most recent offer rejected overwhelmingly by four local labor unions in Iowa. 

Saturday, Teamsters members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement with Aramark all rejected the latest settlement offer by 87%. Members in locals 90, 120, 238, and 554 all voted. The unions represent workers in Des Moines, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Sioux City.

Teamsters local 238 in Cedar Rapids also joined members with local 554 covered by the Iowa Statewide Plant agreement with Aramark. Rejecting the company offer by 96%.

180 union members across Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and South Dakota are all preparing to go on strike over better wages. 

Aramark is one of the largest uniform service providers in the Midwest.

