Iowa Teamsters labor unions overwhelmingly reject Aramark contract offer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Negotiations are going back to the negotiating table between Aramark Uniform Services and Teamsters unions across five Midwestern states. The most recent offer rejected overwhelmingly by four local labor unions in Iowa.
Saturday, Teamsters members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement with Aramark all rejected the latest settlement offer by 87%. Members in locals 90, 120, 238, and 554 all voted. The unions represent workers in Des Moines, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Sioux City.
Teamsters local 238 in Cedar Rapids also joined members with local 554 covered by the Iowa Statewide Plant agreement with Aramark. Rejecting the company offer by 96%.
180 union members across Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and South Dakota are all preparing to go on strike over better wages.
Aramark is one of the largest uniform service providers in the Midwest.