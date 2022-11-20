Iowa surpasses 300 Iowans killed in traffic accidents this year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- More than 300 people have died in crashes on Iowa roadways this year. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, as of Friday, 302 people have been killed in accidents in 2022.
While that is less than the average number of fatalities to date for the past five years, which is 289, it is ten less than the state recorded by the same date last year.
The number of deaths in crashes on Iowa roads has been steadily increasing since 2018. Last year, the number rose to 356, the highest number of traffic deaths in Iowa in the previous five years.
In 2021, The Iowa Department of Public Safety and Iowa State Patrol created the statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. The eventual goal in the long term is for zero deaths on Iowa roads, but the incremental goal has been to get the number down under 300. That has not happened since 1925.
About 44% of people killed in crashes this year have not been wearing a seatbelt. 69% of deadly crashes in 2022 have happened in rural areas.