Iowa State Volleyball shocks top ranked Texas 3-2

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (13-7, 5-2 Big 12) handed No. 1 Texas (14-1, 6-1 Big 12) their first loss of the season by set scores of 18-25, 27-25, 12-25, 27-25, 15-10. There are now no remaining undefeated teams in the nation.
Iowa State picked up the second win in program history over a No. 1-ranking team. The last victory over a No. 1 team was on Sept. 15, 2012 against Nebraska in four sets.
Iowa State hit over .300 in the second, fourth and fifth set including .500 in the second set and .405 in the fourth. Texas entered the match with just six total set loses this season as they now hold nine.