Iowa State Patrol calls for service in latest winter storm

IOWA (KWWL) - The Iowa State Patrol has responded to a little more than 150 calls for service in less than 24 hours.
Between noon Wednesday and 6 a.m. today, the agency says they've covered 38 crashes and assisted 114 motorists. In all, there has been 152 calls for service so far.
Six of those crashes resulted in injuries but right now, the Iowa State Patrol reports none have been fatal. There have been 32 instances of property damage.
These numbers will change throughout the day as the agency continues to monitor motorists on the roads.