 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning...

.The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the
state this morning with some light precipitation remaining through
midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some
additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow
packed roads impacting the morning commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Light snow and light freezing drizzle. An additional
inch of snow remains possible along with some minor glazing.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa State Patrol calls for service in latest winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
011923 ISP Calls for Service

Iowa State Patrol

IOWA (KWWL) - The Iowa State Patrol has responded to a little more than 150 calls for service in less than 24 hours.

Between noon Wednesday and 6 a.m. today, the agency says they've covered 38 crashes and assisted 114 motorists. In all, there has been 152 calls for service so far.

Six of those crashes resulted in injuries but right now, the Iowa State Patrol reports none have been fatal. There have been 32 instances of property damage.

These numbers will change throughout the day as the agency continues to monitor motorists on the roads.