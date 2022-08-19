Iowa State Football working through injury on the offensive line

AMES(KWWL)--The Iowa State Cyclones have been dealing with a few bumps and bruises in Fall camp.
The Cyclones are also having to re-shuffle players along the line because of an injury to starting right tackle Jake Remsburg.
Iowa State Offensive line coach Jeff Meyers would not specify the injury to Remsburg, but he Is hopeful Remsburg will be back on the field soon.
Jeff Meyers/ISU Offensive Line Coach. "Jake is day to day right now and the goal right now is if we can roll back into practice and get him ready for week one with that being said it is a day to day thing but our goal and our timeline is to get him ready for that first week get him rolling into practice and see where he is at...the goal is to get him back at the beginning of the season he is with the training staff and we are hoping we can get him in a position that he is back on the field for the first game.."
Cyclones kick off the season on September 3rd at Jack Trice Stadium against Southeast Missouri State.