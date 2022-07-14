Iowa State at Big 12 Football Media Days

ARLINGTON, TEXAS(KWWL)--The second and final day of the Big 12 Football Media Days taking place in Arlington, Texas.
Today Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell took center stage to talk about his team.
It is hard to think that going into his seventh year as head coach of the Cyclones, Matt Campbell is the second longest tenured coach in the Big 12 behind only Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State.
Campbell says in the crazy world of conference realignment--the Big 12 remains on solid ground.
Campbell says, "The one thing I think is special top to bottom in this conference is consistency there is not an easy out on a Saturday in our conference I think you have seen great coaches great teams that consistently play week in and week out I think that has made this conference really special i think it makes every game played in this conference really special and I think the competition and competitiveness gives the opportunity to move itself forward for sure."
Iowa State opens the season on September 3rd against SE Missouri State at Jack Trice.