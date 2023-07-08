Iowa Republicans set January 15 caucus date

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Republican Party has set a day for the 2024 Iowa Caucuses on the Republican side.
The Central Committee met Saturday and unanimously voted to hold the presidential caucus on January 15, 2024.
Iowa is still first on the Republican side and will kick off the GOP primary season as the First in the Nation caucus.
In February, Democrats knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
Last month, Governor Reynolds signed a bill into law that would significantly change the Iowa caucuses and mandate Iowans to be physically present at the caucus precinct to participate.
"After our state legislature and governor took needed action earlier this year to preempt Iowa Democrats' plans to derail the Iowa Caucus by running a de facto primary election instead, we are also proud to affirm that Iowa will continue to honor our half-century-old promises to the other carveout states," Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement on Saturday. "We remain committed to maintaining Iowa's cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses, and look forward to holding a historic caucus in the coming months and defeating Joe Biden come November 2024."
Iowa Democrats approved a plan allowing voters to mail in their presidential preference cards rather than the traditional in-person preference event.
There would still be an in-person precinct caucus event for party business, like selecting delegates for county conventions. Iowa Democratic leaders said the date will be decided jointly with Iowa Republicans and held "8 days prior to any other state's presidential nomination contest."
Now that Iowa Republicans have set their caucus date, all eyes will be on Iowa Democrats to see when they plan to hold their caucus
Iowa Democrats have floated the idea of still holding the caucus early, with the Iowa GOP and before anyone else, though not releasing the results of the contest until a later date.
In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said they did not have a chance to offer any input on the choice of this date.
"No matter what, Iowa Democrats are committed to moving forward with the most inclusive caucus process in Iowa's history," Hart said. "We’re committed to doing what's good for Democrats, what's good for Iowa, and what's good for democracy.”
Hart has stressed the flexibility she believes the Iowa Democrats' proposed plan gives them as the state party has been eyeing ways to get back into the top 5 states on the presidential nominating calendar, given issues Georgia and New Hampshire are having in complying with criteria set out by the Democratic National Committee.