Iowa reports first case of West Nile virus in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Service announced Friday that it had detected the state's first West Nile virus infection this year.
Health officials said it was in an older person between 61 and 80 years old from Plymouth County. Officials confirmed the positive case through a test at the State Hygienic Lab. In 2022, nine Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus.
Some people infected with the virus have no symptoms. Others experience minor symptoms like a fever or mild headache. It is possible to have severe symptoms like a high fever, headache, disorientation and muscle weakness.
People with mild symptoms generally recover on their own. Health officials said you should seek medical attention if you have a severe headache, disorientation or sudden weakness.
The virus is primarily transmitted from mosquitos to humans through mosquito bites. Mosquito bites are much more common in the summer when Iowans spend more time outdoors.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said Iowans should use bug spray with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535 to prevent mosquito bites.
Health officials offered several tips on bug spray.
- Always read and follow label directions. Consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products on children.
- Oil of lemon eucalyptus and Para-menthane-diol should not be used on children younger than 3 years, and DEET should not be used on infants younger than 2 months.
- If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.
You can take other steps to keep yourself and your family safe.
- If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors.
- Clear standing water from around your home where mosquitos reproduce.
- Look for standing water in buckets, cans, pool covers, used tires, pet water dishes, and other areas water may collect.