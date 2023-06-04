Iowa National Guard Soldier hit by car in Iowa City has died

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - An Iowa National Guard soldier who was hit by a car last month has died from his injuries.
According to the Iowa National Guard, Sergeant First Class Corey Hite was hit by a car while out for a run in Iowa City on Monday May 22. His family said he was just three weeks away from retiring.
In an update on Caring Bridge, the family said Corey died from his injuries on Sunday.
"It is with great sadness that our beloved Corey has passed away and gained his wings today," the family wrote. "Please continue to keep Corey's family in your thoughts and prayers as they say their final goodbyes."
After the accident, Iowa National Guard said first responders took SFC Hite to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a GoFundMe set up by his family, Hite had a pelvis fracture, multiple skull fractures, holes in his lung and kidney and brain swelling.
Iowa City Police have released only minimal details about the crash. They have not confirmed Hite was the person hit or said who was driving the car that hit him.
Iowa City Police said officers responded to a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian just after 4:15 p.m. on May 22 at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway, which is close to Iowa City West High School. While the pedestrian had serious injuries, police said the driver did not report any injuries at the scene.
On Friday, Iowa City Police told KWWL they could not release any other information because officers are still investigating the crash.