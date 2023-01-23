Iowa legislature passes Governors school choice bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - After hours of debate, both the Iowa House and Senate passed Governor Reynolds's "School Choice Bill" late Monday night.
The bill passed the senate by a vote of 33-17. While the house passed it by a vote of 55-45. Despite 9 Republicans voting no alongside all Democrats.
The bill would give any student in Iowa funding to attend a private school. Providing a voucher style scholarship to students of $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school.
The Governor's staff estimates the education savings account program will cost $918 million over the next four years.
Governor Reynolds had tried to get the bill passed through the past two legislative sessions. But each time it had died in committee and never made to the floor.
Some area school districts have voiced their concerns over the plan, worrying that it would lead to decreases in enrollment and funding.
The bill now heads to the Governor's desk. You can learn more about the bill here.