Iowa Irish Fest kicks off in Downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Irish Fest is underway in Downtown Waterloo. Nearly 50,000 are expected to celebrate Irish culture this weekend as the festival celebrates its 17th year.
Downtown Waterloo has transformed into a mecca for Irish culture, with crowds decked out in green. People from all over have come for the annual three-day long festival.
This year's Irish Fest will host over 75 performers and 60 vendors. There is the Shamrock N' Fun Run and Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Ride. Plus, rugby, the Highland Games, and the Guinness Experience. Organizers said there is fun for everyone.
If you get hungry, there are plenty of food options. John Jenkins runs Heritage Meat Pies, serving up Scottish and Irish pies.
He has been coming to Irish Fest for eight years and said the people keep him coming back.
"I like the unique people. I like the unique outfits that they wear. It is just really cool," Heritage Meat Pies Owner John Jenkins said. "It is just fun to get dressed up and have fun at a festival."
If you plan on heading out to some of the fun, be on the lookout for some American heroes.
For the second straight year, sailors from the USS the Sullivans DDG 68 are guests of honor this weekend.
"I am from two hours from here, so I grew up learning about the Sullivans before it became a ship, so it's surreal for me," HM2 Cassandra Bonsall said. "It's more surreal seeing the entire community supports this ship. I've never seen a ship or any base or anybody be supported as we are. It's actually kind of tear-jerking for me."
The ship does have some Irish tradition, with a shamrock on the side of the boat. The ship is named after the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo who died in the sinking of the USS Juneau.
The sailors will meet the community and be at several Irish Fest events throughout the weekend.
They joined Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, and her dad Jim, the only child of any of the brothers, to tour the Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum on Friday.
"The Sullivan brothers is a household name," Lt. Luther Campbell, the ships supply office, said. "I grew up reading about them. But to serve onboard the ship and then to come here, it is all full circle."
For the sailors, visiting the hometown of their ship's namesake is special.
Recently, the USS Sullivans was awarded the Battenberg Cup! The award is given annually to the best ship, submarine or aircraft carrier in the Atlantic fleet based on operational excellence. The ship has been deployed three times in the last few years.
"On the ship, there is really a sense of pride. The ship's motto is we stick together, and we truly do that," Campbell said. "I think coming out here, you get a sense of this community sticking together supporting tthe Sullivan Brothers after all these years."
You can find all you need to know about this years festival from tickets to schedules and more here.