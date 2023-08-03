Iowa Irish Fest Committee prepares for more than 50,000 visitors

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Setup is underway for the 17th Annual Iowa Irish Fest!
Iowa Irish Fest is a celebration focused on immersing festgoers into Irish culture and history. Each year, the community has a chance to participate in interactive activities like dancing and language instruction.
Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest Director, said there is a little something for everyone.
"There's so much for so many people in a wonderful family area," Shipman said. "There's workshops for the kids and for the adults as well."
Shipman said the committee board starts setup a week in advance.
"We call it activation week where we start setting up, and start moving tables and bleachers," Shipman said.
This year, more than 50 food and merchandise vendors will join in on the Irish fun.
Quentin Hart, Waterloo Mayor, said the festival provides great opportunities for local businesses.
"Our small businesses will have the opportunity to become vendors and the opportunity to participate," Hart said. "This is a Cedar Valley impact and it's a positive impact."
Businesses like Jameson's Public House said it's prepared for the crowds the festival brings.
"As soon as St. Patrick's Day was over we started thinking about who our bands were going to be, and how we make the experience different and special," said Shaylin Girsch, Jameson's General Manger.
Just down the street, Screaming Eagle Bar and Grill prepares to host this years 'Guinness Experience.'
Folks will be able to learn about the beer making process, the evolution of the Guinness brand, and even be able to get their faces printed on the foam of their Guinness pint.
"You will be able to drink different beverages that you don't get every single day," said United Beverage Supplier Mike Thompson. "Just sit back relax and learn about them."
The 2023 opening ceremony starts Friday, August 4th at 4 p.m.
Following the opening ceremony is one of the largest Irish music and dance events in the Midwest, with 7 stages, 32 acts and more than 75 performances!
Performers include headliners Scythian Friday, August 4th, and Gaelic Storm Sunday, August 6th.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the Shamrock N’ Fun Run, Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Ride, Rugby Invitational, and the Highland Games.
For this years schedule click here.
The Iowa Irish Fest Committee is still looking for volunteers, for that information click here.