Iowa Insurance Division holds Care4Kids Event in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Insurance Division wants to prepare owners and operators of childcare organizations better. They held their second of six "Care For Kids" events Saturday in Cedar Falls.
It is an educational experience to help childcare providers learn more about state resources available to them.
"It's a great program to bring people together to share resources to help individuals that are in the childcare provider business be better at what they're doing, not in terms of just how they care for kids, but also how to conduct business operations," Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. "These are small businesses that frequently need that kind of resource."
There are nearly 4,000 childcare providers across the state.
The Care4Kids initiative is part of the Iowa Insurance Division's Save4Later financial literacy program.
"Certainly, the folks in this business, their heart is with the children," Ommen said. "Some of the programs that we provide and the resource that we provide is how to set up a business, how to provide good opportunities for employees, the employee satisfaction improves, how to provide education to those employees in terms of how to become a better childcare provider, but also on the business side some of the accounting activities, issues surrounding tax, important issues like insurance and how it is that the company can fit as the business can be properly protected in the event of an unexpected event."
The Iowa Insurance Division has a website, care4kids.iowa.gov, that breaks down the resources available from the state, federal government or other organizations within the government.
"There's there's a significant amount of funding that's been made available to try to help in this educational process," Ommen said. "Understanding through that website, those resources will help a childcare provider."
The Care For Kids event will be back in Eastern Iowa at the Cedar Rapids Marriott this August. All childcare providers who attend receive three hours of health and human services training credits.