Iowa House Republican propose bill to limit SNAP benefits in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa House Republicans have proposed a bill to limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy.
Under House File 3, Iowans who use SNAP benefits would not be able to use them to buy some grocery store staples like fresh meat, sliced cheese and flour.
The bill would limit them to only what's allowed on the approved list for the Women, Infants and Children program, which is incredibly restrictive. The WIC list is intended for new mothers and pregnant women.
People would not be able to purchase meat other than some varieties of canned tuna and salmon.
"A lot of cooking staples like flour, butter, cooking oil would not be able to be purchased, no herbs, spices, not even salt or pepper," Iowa Hunger Coalition Executive Director Luke Elzinga said. "You couldn't have jelly for a PB and J. there's a huge list of items that people would not be able to purchase with their SNAP benefits."
Elzinga said this bill would leave people with severe allergies or medical issues out.
"There's going to be a lot of people with food allergies, medical issues that they need to adhere to a certain diet or religious dietary restrictions, cultural preferences," he said. "There's a whole host of things that people need choice in how they're spending their SNAP benefits that this does not provide."
"For instance, you can get 100% whole wheat pasta, but you can't get rice noodles," he said. "For Asian cultures who don't eat 100% whole wheat pasta and eat rice noodles, I think that sends a bad message."
On Thursday, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, called the food assistance program an entitlement.
"It's these entitlement programs," Grassley said. "They're the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities."
Most Iowans who rely on snap benefits are low-income, older or disabled.
"We make enough to pay all the bills and everything, but then we're kind of short when it comes to groceries," Haley Cooley said. "We rely on the food stamps to stock up for the month with our meat, bread and vegetables."
Cooley, who lives in West Union with her husband and three kids, said it is sometimes not enough with rising prices.
"For a family of five, we only get so much to make us through the month," Cooley said. "If anything, they should raise the food stamps limit because of inflation just because everything is rising, and it's just not enough."
She and her family have done the WIC program before, but Cooley said you could only do much with it, and her kids don't like whole wheat food items.
"They like a variety of stuff, and I like just to be able to supply that for them and give them what they want to eat," Cooley said. "I ask them what they want every night for supper, and then I get the stuff I need. It wouldn't be much of a variety if we were to get the WIC approved items."
Canned fruits and vegetables are also restricted from SNAP purchases.
"WIC has their fruits and vegetables and stuff, but that is limited to what you can get and can't. My kids don't like frozen vegetables, and they do like canned. They're picky," Cooley said. "They would rather have their canned vegetables; with WIC, you can't get canned vegetables. You have to get fresh or frozen, and it just makes it harder."
Under the proposed bill, people on SNAP would have a household asset limit of $2,750, or $4,250 for households with a disability or someone aged 60 or above.
"Households with more than one vehicle would be at risk of losing access to their SNAP benefits because there is an exclusion for the value of one vehicle, but not anything beyond that," Elzinga said. "Especially families in rural parts of the state that maybe have two working adults and need two vehicles, we think this could put those folks at risk of being dropped from their benefits."
Elzinga also said it will lead to fewer people saving for emergencies.
"When they've been attempted in other states, they've also shown that they discourage people from applying for SNAP, even when they are eligible because they know that the government will be going through their bank account information," he said.
Currently, the income eligibility for SNAP in Iowa is 160% of the federal poverty level. Elzinga said food banks and food pantries across the state of Iowa are breaking records in terms of the number of people they're assisting, but the number of people enrolled in the SNAP program, and Iowa is at a 14-year low.
"There is not a single county in the state of Iowa where someone with an income of 160% of the federal poverty level is meeting their basic household budget," he said. "There's a lot of people using food pantries who don't qualify for SNAP. They make just a little too much money to put them over that income threshold. But they're still turning to food pantries to ensure they're able to feed their families."
Alisha Rulapaugh, Director of Engagement at the Northeast Iowa Foodbank, said the funding for snap benefits goes directly into the local economy. Right now, it is about $38 million across the state.
"Once they get those benefits, they spend that money because it's an immediate need. And they can budget for that at that time when it's going to come in the month," Rulapaugh said. "That, for one, helps build our economy, for jobs for other things. The bill is not just affecting the people who are on SNAP. It will affect our community."
Similar to what happened when the extra COVID-19 SNAP benefits went away, Rulapaugh said the demand for their services would go through the roof if lawmakers pass this bill.
"Those people who are on SNAP benefits, they're not going out and getting steak or these things that we think that we may think they are, they're not," she said. "It'll be a domino effect to make it even harder for them to get the benefits and spend it on the things they need. We're going to see more people here at the food bank and for our programs, and then we'll have to ask the community to help fill that need by supporting us and helping them get food on their table."
Rulapaugh said the move is not entirely unexpected as lawmakers have tried doing it for years.
"We're monitoring numbers every week, and we have forecasted this to happen, unfortunately. We have a backup plan, and we do we have enough food that we can help feed people," she said. "It's something we have foreseen happening, so we've been preparing for the last few years."
Lawmakers have tried to cut back on SNAP benefits for the last several years, but this is their most comprehensive proposal yet.
"To make it even harder to go through the hoops, people struggling with not only food, but with other things," Rulapaugh said. "We're just putting another barrier. Why are we making it harder for the people that live in Iowa to have a stable life?"
The bill would also make participation in the Employment and Training program mandatory rather than voluntary to receive SNAP and require custodial parents to cooperate with the child support recovery unit or lose SNAP benefits.
"By definition, those are households with children and them, and we don't see a way to implement that provision that would not result in taking food away from children," Elzinga said.
There's also a piece that would require Iowans, that are part of the state's Medicaid expansion, to work at least 20 hours per week.
According to Elzinga, one positive note in the bill is that it provides $1 million for Iowa's Double Up Food Bucks program, something the Iowa Hunger Coalition has been advocating for.
"It helps people maximize their SNAP benefits," he said. "If they use their benefits to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, they can get a match to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables."
The bill is currently in the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee.