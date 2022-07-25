Iowa Hawkeye Linebacker Jack Campbell is a preseason Big 10 Defensive player of the year

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list. The announcement was made by the league office on Monday.
Campbell (6-5, 246 pounds) was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Phil Steele in 2021. In addition, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles – the fifth-most ever in a single season at Iowa. He earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following a career-best performance with 18 tackles in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State. A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell was the recipient of Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player (Defense) award last season and served as a permanent team captain.
