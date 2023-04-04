Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds calls indictment of Former President Donald Trump "a sad day for America"

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called the indictment of Former President Donald Trump a "sad day for America." Trump was arraigned on 34 charges relating to falsifying records about hush-money payments made to prevent damaging stories from coming to light during the 2016 Presidential campaign.
Reynolds repeated the same criticism she leveled at the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last week before the public knew what specific charges the former President would face.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Governor officially signed a bill to reorganize state government and merge 37 state cabinet agencies into 16. After the signing, Reynolds called the investigation into Trump "politically motivated."
"It's a sad day for America, to be honest, to see this happening," Reynolds said. "It feels very political, politically charged. And it's unfortunate, it really is, because this isn't what Iowans want our elected leaders focusing on."
Rather than go after the Former President, Reynolds said New York prosecutors should be tackling other issues. She questioned why the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is not focused on New York's violent crime, which she said was unprecedented.
"I feel like they should get their own house in order," Reynolds said. "I bet that most people that you would talk to right now that with what they witnessed the last five years, it's politically motivated to take out a political opponent."
Reynolds claimed the case against Trump shows what she called a two-tiered justice system.
"I think that it continues to drive the narrative that there's a two-tiered justice system right now whether it's the Department of Justice, whether it's the Federal Bureau of Investigation, whether it's the Internal Revenue Service, whether it's whatever, we're continuing to see that on a daily basis," she said.
On Tuesday night, State Senator Claire Celsi, D-Des Moines, responded to Reynolds on Twitter.
"Kim Reynolds says that Trump's prosecution is politically motivated, yet right now, Iowa Republicans are pursuing a bill to strip the state auditor of his ability to do his job," Celsi tweeted.
Senate file 478 would block the state auditor from accessing some information such as tax returns, medical records, police reports, or academic records.
It passed the Senate on a party-line vote in March and cleared House committees last week.
Sand said the bill would hamper his ability to conduct independent audits and serve as a watchdog for taxpayers.
To get access to information, the agency under audit would need to agree to give the auditor's office access to it. The auditor would only be able to publicly release the results of an investigation or findings of a report with the express written consent of the agency audited.
Sand said a lack of audits could harm the state's credit rating and put hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding at risk. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the bill would jeopardize more than $12 billion in funding.