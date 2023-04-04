Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds calls indictment of Former President Donald Trump "a sad day for America"

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 117 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA GRUNDY HARDIN IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER FRANKLIN IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALLISON, APLINGTON, CEDAR FALLS, CLARKSVILLE, CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, ELDORA, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, IOWA FALLS, PARKERSBURG, REINBECK, SHELL ROCK, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE.