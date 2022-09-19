Iowa gas prices on the rise again; increasing 7.5 cents/g

(KWWL) - Average gas prices have risen again in Iowa, in creasing 7.5 cents/g and averaging $3.46/g.
Prices are still 11.2/g lower than a month ago and 47.5/g higher than a year ago. The national average price for diesel has fallen 7.0c/g in the last week.
According to GasBuddy reports, the cheapest gas station in Iowa is priced at $2.97/g and the most expensive is $4.19/g
The national average has fallen 3.9/g, averaging $3.64/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
September 19, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
September 19, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
September 19, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
September 19, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
September 19, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
September 19, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 19, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
September 19, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)
September 19, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)
September 19, 2012: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.55/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.53/g.
Des Moines- $3.35/g, up 22.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.
Omaha- $3.43/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.47/g.