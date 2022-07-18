 Skip to main content
Iowa gas prices fall 15.2 cents/g; averaging $4.33/g

Gas prices

. A customer pumps gas into his vehicle, May 24.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

(KWWL) - State gas prices have fallen 15.2 cents/g, now averaging $4.33/g.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Iowa are 39 cents/g lower than a month ago and $1.35/g higher than a year ago. 

The national price for diesel has also fallen 10.8 cents/g in the last week, now averaging $5.54/g.

The cheapest gas station in Iowa is priced at $3.60/g and the most expensive is $5.27/g.

The national average has fallen 15.8 cents/g and averages $4.51/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

July 18, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 18, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

July 18, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 18, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 18, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 18, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 18, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 18, 2012: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $4.47/g, down 14.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.61/g.

Des Moines- $4.13/g, down 17.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.30/g.

Omaha- $4.46/g, down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.61/g.

